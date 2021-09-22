Hania Amir and Ali Rehman Khan's video of jamming together wins hearts

Pakistani sweetheart Hania Aamir and heartthrob Ali Rehman Khan are stealing hearts with their recent viral video where the duo can be spotted jamming together.

Amir and Khan are all set to star in Wajahat Rauf's 'Parde Mein Rehne Do' and needless to say, the fresh on-screen pairing has the internet gushing.

In the viral clip, the Dilruba actor entertains the audience with her melodious voice while the Janaan actor grooving to the songs with multiple friends surrounding them.

Upcoming film Pardey Mai Rehnay Do is expected to be a quirky comedy combined with social commentary.

Earlier, the Chhalawa director Wajahat revealed: “It’s a social issue dealt in a light way. We are trying to address a taboo through our film while entertaining our audiences."

On the work front, Ali has been highly lauded for his spectacular performance in the drama serial Laapata.