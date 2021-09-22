BoycottShahRukhKhan trends after SRK, PM Imran's photo goes viral

Indian Twitter has been wrecking a storm on the internet after the hashtag #BoycottShahRukhKhan started trending.

The entire debacle that created a frenzy on social media stems from viral pictures where the King of Bollywood was clicked with Prime Minister Imran Khan from an event back in 2008.

Sparking outrage, several users retweeted the picture calling for a boycott against Shah Rukh. Moreover, SRK's character of a Muslim RAW agent in the upcoming film Pathan also struck a nerve of Hindu fundamentalists

Turning to Twitter, fans expressed rage as they tweeted against the superstar and lambasted his views whilst accusing him of being ProPakistani.

“Boycott Shah Rukh Khan because aap ek aese ideology ko promote kr rhe ho jo society, humanity and harmony ke liye harmful hai [You are promoting an ideology that is harmful to society, humanity and harmony].

SRK show our hindu king ashoka in bad light... Where Ajay devgn and Akshay Kumar making movies on Tanhaji and Prithviraj chauhan he is making movie on pathan...I mean its spy action movie so why dont they give him hindu name, Why praising pathan in india. #BoycottShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/TTQJNZD9cx — axay patel???????? (@akki_dhoni) September 16, 2021

#BoycottShahRukhKhan Which Pathans are glorifying? those who are fighting among themselves? killing their mothers and sisters? killing their own brothers?@beingarun28 pic.twitter.com/JrnGyqfTZn — Satenderrawat (@satenderrawatuk) September 16, 2021

A user tweeted, “Before supporting anyone, I am a proud Indian. SRK called India 'Intolerant' when every Muslim is having full freedom. He says Pakistani players should be picked in IPL."

Before supporting anyone I am a Proud Indian and Hindu???????????? SRK Called India 'Intolerant' when every Muslim is having full freedom Says Pakistani players should be picked in IPL Changed the name from Mir ranjan negi to kabir Khan in chak de#BoycottShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/trbYI2S1Vb — TA (Animal Lover) #MI???? (@Tirlovesha) September 16, 2021

"There is extreme intolerace, there is growing intolerance in this country" - Shahrukh Khan If India is an intolerant country, then why these people still live here #BoycottShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/W6HxEsMZUq — Sarcasm ???????????????? (@sarcasm_100) September 16, 2021

On the work front, Khan resumed shooting for the action-packed film Pathan. Apart from SRK, the film will also feature John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles.