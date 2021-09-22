#BoycottShahRukhKhan trends after SRK, PM Imran's photo goes viral
Web Desk
05:15 PM | 22 Sep, 2021
#BoycottShahRukhKhan trends after SRK, PM Imran's photo goes viral
Share

Indian Twitter has been wrecking a storm on the internet after the hashtag #BoycottShahRukhKhan started trending.

The entire debacle that created a frenzy on social media stems from viral pictures where the King of Bollywood was clicked with Prime Minister Imran Khan from an event back in 2008.

Sparking outrage, several users retweeted the picture calling for a boycott against Shah Rukh. Moreover, SRK's character of a Muslim RAW agent in the upcoming film Pathan also struck a nerve of Hindu fundamentalists 

Turning to Twitter, fans expressed rage as they tweeted against the superstar and lambasted his views whilst accusing him of being ProPakistani.

 “Boycott Shah Rukh Khan because aap ek aese ideology ko promote kr rhe ho jo society, humanity and harmony ke liye harmful hai [You are promoting an ideology that is harmful to society, humanity and harmony].

A user tweeted, “Before supporting anyone, I am a proud Indian. SRK called India 'Intolerant' when every Muslim is having full freedom. He says Pakistani players should be picked in IPL."

On the work front, Khan resumed shooting for the action-packed film Pathan. Apart from SRK, the film will also feature John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles. 

What a charming and beautiful lady: SRK meets Dua ... 03:28 PM | 18 Nov, 2019

Popular singer Dua Lipa has landed in Mumbai and the first thing on her itinerary was meeting Bollywood icon, Shah Rukh ...

More From This Category
Hania Amir and Ali Rehman Khan's video of jamming ...
05:00 PM | 22 Sep, 2021
Is Sarah Khan expecting a baby girl?
04:47 PM | 22 Sep, 2021
Mahira Khan’s dance video goes viral
04:20 PM | 22 Sep, 2021
Trolls spoil Minal Khan and Mohsin Ikram's ...
02:19 PM | 22 Sep, 2021
Mardan orphan student sets record by obtaining ...
10:57 AM | 22 Sep, 2021
27 years ago on this day TV sitcom 'Friends' ...
12:25 AM | 22 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
#BoycottShahRukhKhan trends after SRK, PM Imran's photo goes viral
05:15 PM | 22 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr