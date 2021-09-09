Twitter celebrates 5 years of Hania Aamir's blockbuster performances
Hania Aamir is hands down one of the most beautiful actresses of Pakistan. With her perfect acting skills, the 24-year-old always stands out with her bubbly persona.

The Parwaaz Hai Junoon star rose to the pinnacle of fame with her blockbuster performances and now she has completed five successful years in the world of glitz and glam.

Twitterati is in a celebratory mood as their favourite diva completes half a decade of inspiring work. Showering Hania with love and admiration, the internet is heaping praises of her immecapble acting skills.

She has from time to time dabbled in heartfelt confession which can easily be termed as a quintessential statement maker as the star continues to shatter stereotypes.

On the work front, Ali Rehman Khan and Amir are all set to star in Wajahat Rauf’s upcoming social comedy film.

Hania Aamir wins hearts with latest Instagram post

As the world wakes up to the importance of mental health care and self-love slowly, the stars are shedding light on the ...

