Hania Aamir wins hearts with latest Instagram post

As the world wakes up to the importance of mental health care and self-love slowly, the stars are shedding light on the importance of taking care of oneself.

The Ishqiya star Hania Aamir keeps it all-natural as she reminds everyone to go easy on themselves.

In her latest Instagram post, the 24-year-old pens a heartfelt note where she reflects on self-growth and embraces her flaws whilst focusing on improvement.

Delving into details, she starts off by accepting that she is human and her views will change with time and being a public figure, things could be complicated.

"I’m young I’m genuine I’m flamboyant I’m loud and I’m kind. Just because I’m growing up in front of so many people does not mean I can’t live my life. I will make mistakes. I will change. I will make bad choices and I will make better ones. My views will change and some won’t. I will grow and I will learn. But I will not apologise for being human. I will not apologise for growing for evolving."

Pondering and reflecting on her thoughts, the DilRuba star further adds, "Honest hour because I’ve been struggling with these thoughts for the past few weeks trying to figure out what could possibly please the negative ones on the internet. I’ve come to a conclusion that I absolutely do not know how to be anyone else but me.",

"I have unapologetically been myself loud and clear and that should not change because people fail to understand me. I am not just pretty pictures I am much more."

"Here’s to truly living and being your unapologetic beautiful self.", she concluded.

On the work front, Ali Rehman Khan and Amir are all set to star in Wajahat Rauf’s upcoming social comedy film.