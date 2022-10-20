PAKvIND: Rain threatens to wash out Pakistan-India T20 World Cup clash
MELBOURNE – Showers threaten to wash away the much-anticipated Pakistan-India World Cup clash on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
In some bad news for the cricket fans, who have been expecting an epic clash between two cricketing giants, Melbourne Weather Forecast predicted 90 percent chance of a downpour on game day which could lead to a washout.
Showers are predicted in the morning and evening in the coastal capital of the southeastern Australian state which means that both sides need to prepare for the worst-case scenario and plan accordingly.
If the much-anticipated clash gets washed out, there is no reserved day for the match and thus Babar XI and Men in Blue will split the points. The weather forecast further indicated rain on training sessions.
Meanwhile, Team Green has departed from Brisbane to Melbourne for the big game in ICC T20 World Cup against arch-rivals. Babar-led squad will now start their training session in Melbourne tomorrow.
‘More than a cricket match, It's the greatest ... 10:19 AM | 19 Oct, 2022
Hollywood star and one of the most electrifying men in sports entertainment, Dwayne The Rock Johnson has joined the ...
After their match against the Indian side, the national team will play their second match of super 12 against the qualifiers on October 27 and 30 in Perth.
