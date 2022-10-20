Supreme Court trashes govt’s petition against Imran Khan’s long march

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday rejected Sharif government’s petition to stop Imran Khan’s planned long march on capital.

During the hearing, the five-member larger bench led by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial directed the government to counter the long march towards the federal capital but in accordance with the law.

The court instructed Attorney General to provide arguments on agencies' reports on the party's last protest and adjourned the contempt of court case hearing until next week.

The sharif-led government earlier moved the apex court, stating that Imran Khan was making announcements regarding the long march to the capital in violation of a court order.

The ruling alliance also requested the court for a restraining order against a defiant politician from creating a perceived law and order situation ahead of the long march.

Months after investigation agencies submitted their reports, the interior ministry claimed that the PTI chief flouted the court’s May 25 directions and persisted in exhorting the PTI activists and supporters to reach the capital.

The development comes as the ousted premier directed his party leaders and supporters to wait for his final call for what he dubs as “Haqeeqi Azadi march” against the government.

Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies and federal administration have chalked out a comprehensive strategy to deal with PTI long-march.