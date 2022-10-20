Hania Amir spotted hanging out at NYC bar in new viral picture
Source: @haniaheheofficial/Instagram
Pakistani actor Hania Aamir, known for being effortlessly effervescent, was spotted hanging out in a bar in the most populous city in the United States.

In a picture that has now gone viral, the Ishqiya star can be seen having quality time in a bar, as she posed with a big smile on her face while the clicks of herself, left her followers awestruck with her beauty and dazzling smile.

if you could have everything you ever wanted in the palm of your hand khh ok seriously. If u took alright if u had a group of people if there was a group of people right and if you could just pick one by one if you no wait hold on okay if u knew for sure that you would never ever ever be found out would u WOULD U? the starlet captioned the post.

Hania, who has been riding high on the success of Mere Humsafar, is in New York City for her production shoots.

Meanwhile, fans are expecting more from Hania’s foreign trip, as the effervescent actress is an avid social media user who always keeps fans updated.

