Cadet College Murree student ‘gang-raped’ at gun point: report

RAWALPINDI – In yet another harrowing incident of sexual violence, four men allegedly gang-raped a seventh grader student at a private cadet college in the country’s most visited hill station, Express Tribune reported.

The report of the local publication said police lodged a case against four men on the complaint of the victim's father on Thursday.

The complainant told law enforcers that his son, 12, was sexually assaulted by four men at the college hostel. Sharing his ordeal, the man said his son started crying when he spoke with him over the phone on October 16 (Sunday).

The boy was initially terrified and could not share his agony with me, he told the police, adding he then took him home.

After getting the support of the family, the boy apprised his father about the heinous incident, saying he was sleeping in the hostel room when four armed men came into his room.

The complainant further maintained that the culprits, Hassan Afridi, Shahnawaz, Taimoor, and Saud, manhandled his minor boy. One of the men put his hand on the victim’s throat and choked him while the other two sexually assaulted him.

Later, the group of men warned the victim not to share the incident with anyone or he would be killed.

The complaint further added that the college principal was also aware of the incident and despite taking any action, he shouted at him and threatened him to expel from the college.

Meanwhile, local police have started a probe after filing the report. The report also maintained that the police team faced resistance as the staff and students of the college started protesting as SHO along with local cops arrived at the institution.

Later, SP Kohsar visited the college for negotiations with the college administration for the extradition of the accused.