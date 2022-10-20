Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram’s jets off for romantic getaway in Thailand
Web Desk
04:00 PM | 20 Oct, 2022
Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram’s jets off for romantic getaway in Thailand
Source: Instagram
Share

Celebrity couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's enthralling Instagram feeds are proof of their whirlwind romance, celebrations, and adventurous spirits.

Flooding our social media feed with their lovey-dovey chemistry and PDA moments, the Ishq Hai star and her dotting husband keep painting the city red with their romantic ways for each other.

Nowadays, the duo is exploring the beauty and culture of Thailand and the scenic images of them engulfed in the beauty of nature and of meeting different animals are being loved by the fans.

Back in 2021, Khan and Moshin Ikram tied the knot in a grand Baraat ceremony on September 10 followed by a fairytale reception on September 12.

Minal Khan’s intimate picture with husband ... 11:54 AM | 19 Oct, 2022

KARACHI – Celebrity couple, Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, is again at the receiving end of moral policing ...

More From This Category
Ali Zafar moves court to confiscate Meesha ...
08:30 PM | 20 Oct, 2022
Mawra Hocane launches her own YouTube channel
07:45 PM | 20 Oct, 2022
Mikaal Zulfiqar and Ali Rehman Khan's video of ...
06:33 PM | 20 Oct, 2022
Anoushey Ashraf and Ahmed Ali Butt wins hearts ...
05:21 PM | 20 Oct, 2022
Sargun Mehta is a huge fan of Pakistani dramas
05:00 PM | 20 Oct, 2022
Pakistan and Saudi Arabia agree to cooperate in ...
04:26 PM | 20 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ali Zafar moves court to confiscate Meesha Shafi's passport
08:30 PM | 20 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr