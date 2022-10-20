Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram’s jets off for romantic getaway in Thailand

Celebrity couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's enthralling Instagram feeds are proof of their whirlwind romance, celebrations, and adventurous spirits.

Flooding our social media feed with their lovey-dovey chemistry and PDA moments, the Ishq Hai star and her dotting husband keep painting the city red with their romantic ways for each other.

Nowadays, the duo is exploring the beauty and culture of Thailand and the scenic images of them engulfed in the beauty of nature and of meeting different animals are being loved by the fans.

Back in 2021, Khan and Moshin Ikram tied the knot in a grand Baraat ceremony on September 10 followed by a fairytale reception on September 12.