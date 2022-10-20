Pakistan and Saudi Arabia agree to cooperate in film and drama fields
Web Desk
04:26 PM | 20 Oct, 2022
Pakistan and Saudi Arabia agree to cooperate in film and drama fields
Source: Instagram
Share

Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have agreed to continue mutual cooperation in film and drama-related fields on a fast track basis. Federal Minister of Information Marriyum Aurangzeb met the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan. 

Following a meeting between PML-N leader and the Saudi ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed on setting forth mutually beneficial projects in the film and drama-making fields.

During the meeting, both the dignitaries agreed to constitute a committee comprising representatives from the two countries, to implement the Pak-Saudi joint ventures in the fields of film and drama making.

The long-standing bilateral relations between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) in various fields were also discussed in the meeting. It was decided to finalise a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for enhancing mutual cooperation.

Marriyum Aurangzeb congratulated the Saudi ambassador on the appointment of Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman as the Prime Minister of the Kingdom.

Maryam jets off to London to meet father Nawaz ... 09:22 AM | 5 Oct, 2022

LAHORE – PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday departed to London to meet her father Nawaz Sharif days ...

More From This Category
Ali Zafar moves court to confiscate Meesha ...
08:30 PM | 20 Oct, 2022
Mawra Hocane launches her own YouTube channel
07:45 PM | 20 Oct, 2022
Mikaal Zulfiqar and Ali Rehman Khan's video of ...
06:33 PM | 20 Oct, 2022
Anoushey Ashraf and Ahmed Ali Butt wins hearts ...
05:21 PM | 20 Oct, 2022
Sargun Mehta is a huge fan of Pakistani dramas
05:00 PM | 20 Oct, 2022
Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram’s jets off ...
04:00 PM | 20 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ali Zafar moves court to confiscate Meesha Shafi's passport
08:30 PM | 20 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr