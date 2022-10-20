Pakistan and Saudi Arabia agree to cooperate in film and drama fields
Share
Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have agreed to continue mutual cooperation in film and drama-related fields on a fast track basis. Federal Minister of Information Marriyum Aurangzeb met the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan.
Following a meeting between PML-N leader and the Saudi ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed on setting forth mutually beneficial projects in the film and drama-making fields.
During the meeting, both the dignitaries agreed to constitute a committee comprising representatives from the two countries, to implement the Pak-Saudi joint ventures in the fields of film and drama making.
The long-standing bilateral relations between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) in various fields were also discussed in the meeting. It was decided to finalise a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for enhancing mutual cooperation.
Marriyum Aurangzeb congratulated the Saudi ambassador on the appointment of Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman as the Prime Minister of the Kingdom.
Maryam jets off to London to meet father Nawaz ... 09:22 AM | 5 Oct, 2022
LAHORE – PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday departed to London to meet her father Nawaz Sharif days ...
-
-
- FIA arrests man for ‘threatening to kill’ Maryam Nawaz07:41 PM | 20 Oct, 2022
- T20 World Cup – Mendis shines as Sri Lanka qualify for Super 12 ...07:12 PM | 20 Oct, 2022
- In a first, Lahore Zoo to test DNA of big cats to optimize breeding06:51 PM | 20 Oct, 2022
-
- Mikaal Zulfiqar and Ali Rehman Khan's video of jamming together goes ...06:33 PM | 20 Oct, 2022
- Anoushey Ashraf and Ahmed Ali Butt wins hearts with latest video05:21 PM | 20 Oct, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022