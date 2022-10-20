Pakistan and Saudi Arabia agree to cooperate in film and drama fields

Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have agreed to continue mutual cooperation in film and drama-related fields on a fast track basis. Federal Minister of Information Marriyum Aurangzeb met the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan.

Following a meeting between PML-N leader and the Saudi ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed on setting forth mutually beneficial projects in the film and drama-making fields.

During the meeting, both the dignitaries agreed to constitute a committee comprising representatives from the two countries, to implement the Pak-Saudi joint ventures in the fields of film and drama making.

The long-standing bilateral relations between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) in various fields were also discussed in the meeting. It was decided to finalise a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for enhancing mutual cooperation.

Marriyum Aurangzeb congratulated the Saudi ambassador on the appointment of Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman as the Prime Minister of the Kingdom.