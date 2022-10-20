Anoushey Ashraf and Ahmed Ali Butt wins hearts with latest video

05:21 PM | 20 Oct, 2022
Anoushey Ashraf and Ahmed Ali Butt wins hearts with latest video
Source: Instagram
Share

Popular host Anoushey Ashraf has impressed fans with her beautiful smile and also has given her admirers some major travel and fashion goals through her Instagram handle.

Be it setting new trends or connecting with audiences, the 39-year-old is a force to be reckoned with given her charming persona.

In her latest video, comedian Ahmed Ali Butt collaborated with Ashraf and amused fans with their hilarious tactics in viral video.

Anoushey Ashraf’s new beach video goes viral 04:55 PM | 4 Oct, 2022

Popular host Anoushey Ashraf has impressed fans with her beautiful smile and also has given her admirers some major ...

More From This Category
Ali Zafar moves court to confiscate Meesha ...
08:30 PM | 20 Oct, 2022
Mawra Hocane launches her own YouTube channel
07:45 PM | 20 Oct, 2022
Mikaal Zulfiqar and Ali Rehman Khan's video of ...
06:33 PM | 20 Oct, 2022
Sargun Mehta is a huge fan of Pakistani dramas
05:00 PM | 20 Oct, 2022
Pakistan and Saudi Arabia agree to cooperate in ...
04:26 PM | 20 Oct, 2022
Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram’s jets off ...
04:00 PM | 20 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ali Zafar moves court to confiscate Meesha Shafi's passport
08:30 PM | 20 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr