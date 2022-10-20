Anoushey Ashraf and Ahmed Ali Butt wins hearts with latest video

Popular host Anoushey Ashraf has impressed fans with her beautiful smile and also has given her admirers some major travel and fashion goals through her Instagram handle.

Be it setting new trends or connecting with audiences, the 39-year-old is a force to be reckoned with given her charming persona.

In her latest video, comedian Ahmed Ali Butt collaborated with Ashraf and amused fans with their hilarious tactics in viral video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)