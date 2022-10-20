Sargun Mehta is a huge fan of Pakistani dramas
Web Desk
05:00 PM | 20 Oct, 2022
Sargun Mehta is a huge fan of Pakistani dramas
Source: Instagram
Share

Touted as the ‘biggest drama serial in the history of Pakistani television', Mere Paas Tum Ho starring Ayeza Khan, Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui made waves when it first premiered in August 2019.

Even today, celebrities and actors from beyond borders often shower praise. Indian Punjabi actress Sargun Mehta is a huge fan of the Pakistani drama industry.

In her latest interview, the Qismat actor named some of her favorites which are cult classics. She named Meray Paas Tum Hou and Raqeeb Se as her favorites.

On the work front, Sargun Mehta will grace the screen with film Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne co-starring Sohail Ahmed and Indian Punjabi singer/actor Diljit Dosanjh.

Indian singer enthralls fans with his rendition ... 09:44 PM | 29 Aug, 2022

Talented Indian singer Vishal Mishra left the audience enthralled by singing a brilliant cover of Pakistani blockbuster ...

More From This Category
Ali Zafar moves court to confiscate Meesha ...
08:30 PM | 20 Oct, 2022
Mawra Hocane launches her own YouTube channel
07:45 PM | 20 Oct, 2022
Mikaal Zulfiqar and Ali Rehman Khan's video of ...
06:33 PM | 20 Oct, 2022
Anoushey Ashraf and Ahmed Ali Butt wins hearts ...
05:21 PM | 20 Oct, 2022
Pakistan and Saudi Arabia agree to cooperate in ...
04:26 PM | 20 Oct, 2022
Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram’s jets off ...
04:00 PM | 20 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ali Zafar moves court to confiscate Meesha Shafi's passport
08:30 PM | 20 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr