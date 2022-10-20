Sargun Mehta is a huge fan of Pakistani dramas

Touted as the ‘biggest drama serial in the history of Pakistani television', Mere Paas Tum Ho starring Ayeza Khan, Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui made waves when it first premiered in August 2019.

Even today, celebrities and actors from beyond borders often shower praise. Indian Punjabi actress Sargun Mehta is a huge fan of the Pakistani drama industry.

In her latest interview, the Qismat actor named some of her favorites which are cult classics. She named Meray Paas Tum Hou and Raqeeb Se as her favorites.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

On the work front, Sargun Mehta will grace the screen with film Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne co-starring Sohail Ahmed and Indian Punjabi singer/actor Diljit Dosanjh.