Woman raped for 12 hours by men showing her house for rent in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD – A woman was allegedly raped for multiple times by suspects on the pretext of showing her a house for rent in an area of the federal capital, it emerged on Wednesday.
Reports said that a suspect identified as Saad Abbasi called the victim to show her the house when he along with his two friends raped her.
The suspects kept the woman and her minor son hostage for 12 hours in the house where she was allegedly raped for 13 times.
The victim said that the suspect had threatened her with dire consequence if she disclosed the incident to police.
Police have registered a case against suspects after medical examination reports confirmed that the woman was raped.
Two suspects Saad Abbasi and Abdullah Abbasi have been arrested while raids are being conducted to catch another accomplice.
Police said that both suspects have confessed to the crime and have been sent to Adiala jail on judicial remand.
