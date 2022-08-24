Imran Khan booked in another case

ISLAMABAD – PTI Chairman Imran Khan has been nominated in another case for violating Section 144 in the federal capital, it emerged on Wednesday.

Reports said that other PTI leaders, including Asad Umar, Murad Saeed and Fawad Chaudhary, have also been booked in the case.

Awami Muslim League chairman Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed is also among the 17 people named in the FIR, which has been registered by the Abpara police station.

According to FIR, over 1,000 PTI supporters blocked a road in Islamabad at the behest of Imran Khan.

A day earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to PTI Chairman Imran Khan in a contempt case initiated after his fiery statement against a female additional sessions judge of the federal capital.

A bench headed by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani i and comprising Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb and Justice Babar Sattar has summoned the former prime minister on August 31.

The bench has also sent a request to the IHC chief justice to form a larger bench to hear the case. Furthermore, the court has sought transcript of Imran Khan's statement.

During the hearing, Justice Kiyani remarked the case not only concern to a judge of the lower court but the whole judiciary.

“How things can be run if court are allowed to do their jobs,” he added.

The high court took notice after the former prime minister warned the Additional Sessions Judge Zeba, who granted PTI leader Shahbaz Gill into the custody of Islamabad Police, in a sedition case.

The defiant politician alleged that Additional Sessions Judge was aware that Gill was tortured, but she did not release him on bail. “Zeba! Be ready, we will take action against you,” Khan warned while hurling threats at judiciary and Islamabad police officials.