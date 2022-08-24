Sheikhupura outpace Peshawar in 15-a-side rugby match

LAHORE – Sheikhupura junior rugby team outsmarted Peshawar team by 17-6 to win the 15-a-side match played in Sheikhupura. The match was organized by Sheikhupura Rugby Association (SRA) under the auspices of Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU).

On this occasion, Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) President Chaudhry Arif Saeed, Director Shakeel Malik, SRA Chairman Afzal Haider, President Rana Shafqat Mehmood, association officials Syed Ashfaq Ahmed, Mubashir Mazhar, Rehan Faisal, Farhan Danish, Saqib Saeed, coach Muhammad Ilyas and others were also present.

Talking to media, Shakeel Malik, who has been working a lot for the Pakistan Rugby Union at the domestic level for the past several years, said: “Thanks to the work that the PRU is doing at the grassroots level due to which many districts have their own U-14, U-17, Junior and Senior teams. Now women are also playing rugby in every district which is a very welcoming sign. We have reached at this point with the continuous and tireless efforts of PRU Chairman Fauzi Khawaja and President Arif Saeed. Rugby has very bright future in Pakistan and it is becoming popular here with each passing day.”

PRU President Arif Saeed said: “It is a great pleasure that our planted saplings have now become fruitful trees. Rugby is now being played everywhere in Pakistan. Rugby scholarships are also being given in the colleges and universities. The number of newcomers is also increasing. We are trying to provide every basic facility to rugby players, who, in return, should work harder and win international laurels for Pakistan.”