Atomcamp opts Optimize Digital as their digital media partners

ISLAMBABAD – Atomcamp, a continuous learning platform that aims to intellectually & professionally uplift Pakistan’s workforce has opted Optimize Digital as their digital media partners and a memorandum of understanding (MoU), was signed in this regard.

Mr. Naveed Iftikhar (Co-founder atomcamp) & Mr. Imran Ghazali (Founder & CEO, Optimize Digital) signed a MOU, in the presence of their respective team members. Under this agreement, Optimize Digital will assist atomcamp in thier overall digital media strategy and will design content, manage social media ads and do PR and electronic media management.

atomcamp has launched numerous courses, workshops, and programs to upskill the workforce and create the awareness that we all need continuous education to keep up with the fast-paced world. atomcamp Co-founder, Mr. Iftikhar said, “every big change comes from small movements syncing together. We are creating a mass movement in knowledge development through transformations at the basic or ‘atom’ level.”

Optimize Digital is a full-scale marketing, advocacy, and event management company with the focus on providing 360-degree digital media solutions. As its name suggests, Optimize Digital’s strength lies in optimizing the digital solutions to maximize the return on investment (ROI) for its clients - helping organizations, investors and individuals secure their futures in a rapidly evolving and globally connected world.

Talking about the collaboration, Mr. Iftikhar said, ‘’it's a great pleasure to take Optimized Digital onboard as digital partners. We hope they will bring strength in our digital domain & and help us expand our network.”

Imran Ghazali, Founder of Optimize Digital said ‘’that he loves what atomcamp does to promote the culture of learning and skills development. He added that Optimize Digital will work in close cohesion with atomcamp to expand its digital network and help in reaching the true potential of this organization.”

atomcamp is starting a 6-months Data Science Bootcamp to enable participants to learn relevant data skills and launch their careers in the field. The program is meant for those who are aiming to switch into a data science career as well as those who want to incorporate data science training into their current jobs to remain competitive.