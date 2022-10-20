In a first, Lahore Zoo to test DNA of big cats to optimize breeding
LAHORE - The Lahore Zoo management has decided to conduct DNA test of all tigers and lions at the zoo and Safari park to compile their genetic information.
The scientific data, which will be gathered for the first time in a government zoo in Pakistan, will help identify accurate race and family of all big cats.
The Lahore Zoo’s decision is yet to be verified by Punjab wildlife director general and secretary of forests and wildlife, however, experts believe that the initiative will help improving the health of lions and tigers, and optimizing their breeding.
The DNA test will be carried out with the help of experts from the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences after getting approval from the wildlife department officials.
A large number of big cats are being kept at the Lahore zoo and Safari park, but the department does not have a scientific record about the race and family of the lions and tigers.
