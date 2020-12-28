Pakistan calls int’l community over illegal detention of Kashmiri leaders

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Monday has expressed deep concerns over the detention of Kashmiri leaders and demanded the international community to take notice of the Indian government’s atrocious treatment.

Pakistan's Foreign Affairs spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in a statement, “Pakistan is deeply concerned over the continued incarceration and deteriorating health conditions of Kashmiri leaders including founding leader of Kashmiri organization “Dukhtaran-i-Millat” and the “Iron Lady of Kashmir”, Ms Asiya Andrabi; leader and founder of the Jammu & Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, Mr Shabbir Ahmed Shah; and prominent leaders such as Mr Yasin Malik; Masarat Alam Bhat; Mohammad Ashraf Sehraie and others, who have been languishing under squalid conditions in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic in infamous Tihar and other jails.”

“Many other senior Kashmiri leaders including Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq remain under house arrest. These Kashmiri leaders have been illegally arrested over malicious, false and fabricated charges by the Indian Government through invoking draconian laws promulgated in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK)”, he added.

While slamming the Indian government over extreme mindset, Foreign office spokesperson said Imprisonment and torturing of Kashmiri leaders on the basis of their political ideology and struggle against illegal Indian occupation is a true reflection of the extremist mindset of the RSS-BJP regime which has no respect for the human rights of the Kashmiri people.

Pakistan urges the world particularly the United Nations, ICRC and humanitarian organizations, to take notice of the BJP-led government inhuman treatment and raise its voice for their immediate release from illegal Indian detention.