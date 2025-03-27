Shoaib Malik’s romantic birthday surprise for Sana Javed wins hearts

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik made his wife, actress Sana Javed’s, birthday extra special, celebrating it in a romantic and heartfelt manner.

Ahead of the celebration, Shoaib shared a monochrome picture on Instagram, where Sana is seen resting her hand on his shoulder while he smiles warmly. Later, he surprised her with a beautifully decorated cake and a bouquet of red roses at a cozy restaurant. Sana, looking radiant and overjoyed, shared pictures of the celebration, capturing the heartfelt moment when Shoaib presented her with the flowers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sana Shoaib Malik (@sanajaved.official)

Since their marriage in early 2024, the couple has often been in the spotlight, facing comparisons to Shoaib’s ex-wife, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, who divorced him in 2023. Despite public criticism, Shoaib and Sana continue to embrace their happiness, sharing glimpses of their life on social media.

Their latest romantic celebration quickly went viral, with fans and critics engaging in discussions. While some admired their bond, others revisited past controversies surrounding their relationship.

Expressing her love and gratitude, Sana penned a heartfelt note for Shoaib, writing, “You were truly sent to me by Allah. Thank you for making my birthday magical. I love you beyond words.”

Despite the scrutiny, the couple remains unapologetically in love, celebrating their special moments together.