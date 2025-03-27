Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Blast near police vehicle in Quetta claims two lives, injures 17

A powerful explosion near a police vehicle on Quetta’s Double Road claimed two lives and left 17 others injured, including two police officers. According to police reports, the blast was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) planted in a motorcycle, which was detonated as the police van approached. The explosion severely damaged the vehicle and created panic in the area.

Rescue teams quickly arrived, transporting the injured to Civil Hospital’s Trauma Center, where an emergency was declared. Additional medical personnel were called in to provide immediate treatment. Security forces have cordoned off the area, and an investigation is underway to identify those responsible.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the attack. The president described terrorists as enemies of Pakistan’s progress and Balochistan’s stability, emphasizing that such acts aim to hinder the province’s development. The prime minister directed authorities to provide the best medical care to the injured and ordered a thorough investigation, vowing that those responsible would be brought to justice.

This incident follows a recent surge in violence in Balochistan, raising concerns about security in the region.

Staff Reporter

