In a significant policy move, the Punjab Cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, convened its 24th meeting to approve a comprehensive set of reforms aimed at public welfare, economic stability, and law enforcement. The meeting, which covered an extensive agenda, introduced several initiatives designed to benefit students, senior citizens, and individuals with special needs, while also addressing legal, infrastructural, and administrative concerns.

Free Travel for Special Persons, Students, and Senior Citizens

One of the most notable decisions was the approval of free travel for students, elderly citizens, and special persons across Punjab. To facilitate this initiative, the government reviewed a proposal for issuing transport cards to students, making their daily commute more accessible and affordable.

Economic Relief and Consumer Protection

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directed authorities to implement measures for reducing poultry prices and ensuring affordability of essential commodities. She praised the success of the Nigehban Ramazan relief program, which has already disbursed financial aid to over 2.5 million households. Plans are underway to provide ration cards to an additional 1.5 million families.

Strict directives were issued to regulate food prices during Eid-ul-Fitr and prevent inflation. The Chief Minister lauded officials for ensuring price stability during Ramadan, emphasizing that this year’s Ramadan markets were the most economical in 15 years.

Strengthening Law and Order

In a major step toward improving security and justice, the cabinet approved the establishment of Special Investigation Units to tackle sexual crimes and ensure strict preventive measures. Expressing concern over rising incidents of sexual violence, the Chief Minister emphasized the need for swift action.

To enforce traffic discipline, a zero-tolerance policy was introduced for unpaid traffic fines. Additionally, a legal reform plan was requested to enhance the efficiency of Punjab’s justice system.

Other security measures approved include:

Creation of 3,904 new positions in the Punjab Crime Control Department.

Formation of a 2,000-strong Riot Management Police force to handle civil disturbances.

Infrastructure and Aviation Development

In a move to improve connectivity, the cabinet approved the construction of new airports in Bhakkar and Bahawalnagar. Additionally, funding was allocated for an airstrip in Bhakkar to facilitate emergency air ambulance services. The government also reviewed a proposal for launching a provincial airline service in Punjab.

Education and Student Welfare

Several student-centric initiatives were approved, including:

Eid gifts for 40,000 special students from Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

An agreement with the World Bank to introduce a new grading system for students.

Employment opportunities for 664 visually impaired individuals, ensuring their integration into the workforce.

Additionally, the proposal to ban the cultivation of two rice crops in Punjab was rejected, safeguarding the interests of local farmers.

Legal and Administrative Reforms

The cabinet took several measures to improve governance and legal support:

Appointment of Amjad Pervez as Advocate General of Punjab, with an emphasis on merit-based recruitment for legal officers.

Waiver of birth and death registration certificate fees for one year, easing financial burdens on citizens.

Amendments to the Punjab Legal Aid Rules to ensure free legal assistance for underprivileged individuals.

Stricter penalties for illegal arms possession, strengthening the Punjab Arms Ordinance.

Employment and Institutional Growth

The cabinet also approved several employment-related initiatives:

Recruitment for Sheikh Zayed Medical College’s new Cardiac Center in Rahim Yar Khan.

Hiring for Punjab Life Insurance Company (PLIC) in key positions.

Expansion of specialized units within the Finance Department.

Establishment of 32 new positions at the Nawaz Sharif Center of Excellence for Early Childhood Education in Lahore.

Addressing Public Concerns

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also addressed critical national concerns, including the exploitation of Pakistan’s pink salt industry, where foreign countries profit merely by repackaging the product. She emphasized the need for policies that maximize local economic gains.

Furthermore, she reassured that Punjab is not taking water from any other province, countering any misconceptions about water distribution policies.

Police force to handle civil disturbances and approved further structural enhancements in the crime control department.