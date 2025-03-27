Gold prices reach historic high amid global surge

Gold prices have soared to record levels in both global and local markets, attracting increased investor interest in the precious metal.

In the international bullion market, the price of gold surged by $31 per ounce, reaching a new all-time high of $3,052 per ounce. This global increase had a direct impact on Pakistan’s gold market, where the price of one tola of gold rose by Rs. 3,200, setting a new record at Rs. 321,000. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs. 2,743, reaching Rs. 275,205.

Experts attribute this surge to global economic conditions, inflation, and fluctuations in the value of the US dollar. As investors seek safe-haven assets, the demand for gold continues to rise, fueling expectations of further price increases.