Danish Taimoor pens an emotional birthday note for his daughter Hoorain

Is there anything sweeter than the bond between a father and his little girl? Well, certainly not and here’s proof.

Actor Danish Taimoor has penned a beautiful and heartfelt birthday note for his daughter Hoorain and we can’t handle the cuteness.

Danish started off by recalling the moment when he held his baby girl for the first time.

“I still remember the first time I held you in my arms, you grabbed my finger with your tiny hand and with that you brought all those feelings which I wasn’t aware of...” he wrote.

He went on to say,” Now MASHALLAH you ask thousands of questions and want me to answer every one of them.”

The ‘Deewanagi’ actor concluded his post, saying : “ All I can say is that I LOVE YOU SO MUCH. Happy birthday my love!”

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!