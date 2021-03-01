Six Kashmiris martyred in fake Indian encounters in February
Web Desk
04:08 PM | 1 Mar, 2021
Six Kashmiris martyred in fake Indian encounters in February
Share

ISLAMABAD – Indian troops in their continued acts of state terrorism martyred six Kashmiris in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, during the last month of February.

The data issued by Kashmir Media Service (KMS) stated that all youth were martyred in fake encounters.

At least sixty-three youth were arrested and five others were injured after Indian police brutally torture peaceful protesters. The armed forces also shattered two houses and attempted to kidnap a young girl.

UN human rights chief condemns grave situation in ... 02:05 PM | 27 Feb, 2021

GENEVA – U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michele Bachelet warns a proliferation of human rights ...

During the period, at least 16 persons were injured due to the use of brute force including firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells by Indian troops and police personnel on peaceful protesters in the territory.

Meanwhile, thousands are facing political vendetta and civil rights abuses under fabricated charges.

Germany refuses to supply arms to India over ... 01:10 PM | 21 Feb, 2021

BERLIN – India has suffered another humiliation over its poor human rights record in the illegally occupied Jammu ...

More From This Category
‘Thank you, Mr Prime Minister’ – China ...
05:09 PM | 1 Mar, 2021
Senate polls – PPP's Yousaf Raza Gilani asks PM ...
04:50 PM | 1 Mar, 2021
KP to avail cheap electricity as Nepra grants ...
03:49 PM | 1 Mar, 2021
ISPR releases promo for Pakistan Day
02:59 PM | 1 Mar, 2021
PM Imran likely to reshuffle federal cabinet ...
04:26 PM | 1 Mar, 2021
Son of Pakistani Governor elected as first Muslim ...
01:35 PM | 1 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aishwarya Rai’s Pakistani doppelgänger says being offered films
03:34 PM | 1 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr