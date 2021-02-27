UN human rights chief condemns grave situation in IIOJK
Web Desk
02:05 PM | 27 Feb, 2021
UN human rights chief condemns grave situation in IIOJK
Share

GENEVA – U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michele Bachelet warns a proliferation of human rights violations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir is eroding fundamental freedoms and heightening grievances that are destabilizing.

Bachelet updated the 46th session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva on Human Rights issues in more than 50 countries.

The 69-year-old Chilean politician said the UNHRC is continuing to monitor the situation in IIOJK where limitations on communications, and crack down on civil society activists, remain of concern. She said that despite the recent restoration of 4G access for mobile phones, the communications blockade has seriously hampered civic participation, as well as business, livelihoods, education, and access to healthcare and medical information.

Germany refuses to supply arms to India over ... 01:10 PM | 21 Feb, 2021

BERLIN – India has suffered another humiliation over its poor human rights record in the illegally occupied Jammu ...

She also expressed concern over the action taken by Indian authorities covering the protests and efforts to restrain freedom of expression on social media.

Expressing displeasure over the grave situation in the 'caged' valley, she added that raids against human rights defenders in October and November exemplify the continued restrictions on civil society, and the resulting impact on the rights of the people of Kashmir to impart and receive information, and to engage in free, open debate on Government policies affecting them.

She also highlighted the continued protests by hundreds of thousands of farmers in India.

Suicide rate among Indian soldiers in IIOJK ... 12:48 PM | 25 Nov, 2020

SRINAGAR – The realization of fighting a war against the population of the Indian occupied Kashmir has landed ...

More From This Category
US intelligence blames Saudi Crown Prince for ...
12:15 PM | 27 Feb, 2021
UN, US hail Pakistan-India agreement to ceasefire ...
02:20 PM | 26 Feb, 2021
Joe Biden orders first military action in Syria
10:27 AM | 26 Feb, 2021
Armenian PM fires top military commander after ...
06:21 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
Saudi Crown Prince MBS goes under the knife
05:02 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
Dying nurse reveals she swapped 5,000 babies at ...
01:52 PM | 25 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
PEMRA issues notice to Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahin makers for objectionable content
12:58 PM | 27 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr