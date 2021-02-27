HappySurpriseDayIndia – Pakistan celebrates #WorldsBiggestTeaParty to mark capture of #Abhinandan during Operation Swift Retort

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is celebrating Surprise Day today to mark the second anniversary of Operation Swift Retort in which Pakistan shot down two Indian planes and captured IAF’s wing commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

The celebrations of the epic capture of IAF’s wing commander turn Twitter into a frenzy after thousands of memes have been posted with #HappySurpriseDayIndia and # Abhinandan today.

The source of all the memes is Abhinandan’s video released by the Pakistan Air Force in which he acknowledged he had been treated well and the tea was fantastic.

Abhinandan while recording a message during the detention said I'd like to put this on record; I will not change my statement even when I go back to India. The officers of the Pakistan Army have looked after me very well.

An officer of the Pakistan Air Force said I hope you like the tea? On which the IAF’s wing commander replied ‘The tea is fantastic, thank you.’

Recalling the event that took place two years ago, here’s how netizens reacted on February 27.

#WorldsBiggestTeaParty

I'm enjoying Tea...

27 Feb Day of Tea Party, Tea is Fantastic. pic.twitter.com/wDr1H8lP9L — Elliott Jenson (@EliottJenson) February 27, 2021

When u get free from all Geometry and calculations then take ur seat and enjoy the #FantasticTea with #Abhinandan cake#HappySurpriseDayIndia pic.twitter.com/zh9pvdGXZK — ℍ???????????? ℍ???????????????????? ™ پښتون ځوان ???????? (@shehpar10) February 27, 2021