#HappySurpriseDayIndia – Pakistan celebrates #WorldsBiggestTeaParty to mark capture of #Abhinandan during Operation Swift Retort
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is celebrating Surprise Day today to mark the second anniversary of Operation Swift Retort in which Pakistan shot down two Indian planes and captured IAF’s wing commander Abhinandan Varthaman.
The celebrations of the epic capture of IAF’s wing commander turn Twitter into a frenzy after thousands of memes have been posted with #HappySurpriseDayIndia and # Abhinandan today.
The source of all the memes is Abhinandan’s video released by the Pakistan Air Force in which he acknowledged he had been treated well and the tea was fantastic.
Abhinandan while recording a message during the detention said I'd like to put this on record; I will not change my statement even when I go back to India. The officers of the Pakistan Army have looked after me very well.
An officer of the Pakistan Air Force said I hope you like the tea? On which the IAF’s wing commander replied ‘The tea is fantastic, thank you.’
Recalling the event that took place two years ago, here’s how netizens reacted on February 27.
#WorldsBiggestTeaParty— Elliott Jenson (@EliottJenson) February 27, 2021
I'm enjoying Tea...
27 Feb Day of Tea Party, Tea is Fantastic. pic.twitter.com/wDr1H8lP9L
Dennis Does a #WorldsBiggestTeaParty message. pic.twitter.com/ghioVqyjQx— Dennis #WorldsBiggestTeaParty (@DennisCricket_) February 27, 2021
Surgical Strike#BalakotAirStrike#Abhinandan pic.twitter.com/Sz5WqIHCFu— Zain Ali (@ZainAli04218585) February 27, 2021
Most Welcome if ???????? you want another tea☕ by #PAF,???????? but don't forget to fly Rafale ???? ????????#ArmedForces @DGPR_PAF #Abhinandan #HAPPYTEHDAY #HappySurpriseDayIndia #WorldsBiggestTeaParty #Balakot #BalakotAirStrike #آؤ_چائے_پلائیں#PakistanAirForce pic.twitter.com/1MiBxMWZq4— M.Aftab(Janbaz grw) (@AftabGrw) February 27, 2021
#PAF Operation Swift Retorthttps://t.co/TctAD9Kb3B#SurpriseDay #Abhinandan #IAF #BalakotAirStrike #JF17 #27thFebruary #Balakot pic.twitter.com/iHunZSZ2dX— PAF Falcons (@PAFFalconsPK) February 26, 2021
When u get free from all Geometry and calculations then take ur seat and enjoy the #FantasticTea with #Abhinandan cake#HappySurpriseDayIndia pic.twitter.com/zh9pvdGXZK— ℍ???????????? ℍ???????????????????? ™ پښتون ځوان ???????? (@shehpar10) February 27, 2021
Tea party time for every Indian soldier..???????? #Abhinandan #BalakotAirStrike #PawriHoRahiHai#HappySurpriseDayIndia#بجاؤ_تالیاں pic.twitter.com/Hck6SlVtI0— Bilal Rajput (@BilalRaput) February 27, 2021
Pakistan returns captured IAF pilot Abhinandan ... 03:57 PM | 1 Mar, 2019
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan handed over an Indian pilot, who was captured by Pakistani troops inside Azada Jammu and Kashmir, ...
- Pakistani forces fully capable to give a befitting response to any ...04:37 PM | 27 Feb, 2021
-
- 'Sadaa-e-Pakistan' – PAF releases special song on second Operation ...04:00 PM | 27 Feb, 2021
- PMLN's Hamza Shehbaz Sharif released from Lahore jail after 20 months03:49 PM | 27 Feb, 2021
- Agha Ali advises Alizeh Shah to be more concerned about her acting ...03:45 PM | 27 Feb, 2021
- Khel Khel Mein – Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas team up for first time ...02:14 PM | 27 Feb, 2021
- PEMRA issues notice to Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahin makers for ...12:58 PM | 27 Feb, 2021
- Dananeer aka #Pawri girl hit by video leak scandal11:45 AM | 27 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021