Pakistan, Iraq want to strengthen bilateral relations
01:50 PM | 24 Sep, 2021
Pakistan, Iraq want to strengthen bilateral relations
Pakistan and Iraq have expressed the desire to strengthen bilateral cooperation in various fields including trade, investment, infrastructure development and religious tourism.  

The interest was shown during a telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Iraqi counterpart Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, reported Radio Pakistan.

During the talk, Imran Khan emphasized that promoting religious tourism between the two countries could be mutually beneficial.

Imran Khan wished Iraqi government success in holding the parliamentary elections next month and expressed hope that democracy and democratic institutions would be further strengthened in Iraq.

He also congratulated Iraqi Prime Minister for successful holding of Baghdad Conference for ‘Cooperation and Partnership’ last month.

The two prime ministers also exchanged views on situation in Afghanistan.

Stressing that peace and stability of Afghanistan is vital for regional peace and security, Imran Khan apprised his Iraqi counterpart of Pakistan’s consistent support for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.

He emphasized the need of international community’s sustained engagement with Afghanistan to promote peace and security in the country particularly in averting humanitarian crisis and economic meltdown.

Both the Prime Ministers agreed on the importance of urgent humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people and releasing funds to prevent the impending economic crisis in Afghanistan.

