Noor Mukadam's parents deny rumours of a 'compromise' with Zahir Jaffer's family

ISLAMABAD – Noor Mukadam's parents on Monday denied the rumours that they were willing to make a compromise with their daughter's killer who was sentenced to death by a lower court last week.

Noor (27), daughter of a former Pakistani ambassador, was found beheaded in Islamabad's posh F-7/4 Sector last year. Her murder sparked a public outrage and grabbed the media attention unlike any other recent crime against women.

The key suspect in the case, Zahir Jaffer, is Noor's childhood friend and a US national of Pakistan origin. He was arrested at the crime scene, his residence, on the day of Noor's murder. He was indicted last October and given capital punishment by a sessions court in Islamabad on Thursday after prolonged legal proceedings.

"People should be careful while talking about any compromise which is out of the question," Shaukat Mukadam, Noor's father, told the media. "I have said this over and over again. There is no truth in it. There is no truth in such fabricated stories."

He maintained he was not only seeking justice for his daughter but fighting for the honour of every woman in Pakistan.

Ambassador Mukadam said just like the high court had instructed the trial court to expedite the case, he was hoping for an early implementation of the death sentence.

"Most people in Pakistan wanted other accused to be punished as well," he continued.

Noor's mother told the media she decided not to visit the court on the day of the verdict since she did not want to see the "cruel face" of her daughter's killer.

"We will only be satisfied when he will be hanged," she added.