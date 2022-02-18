Pakistan keen to enhance ties with EU countries: COAS

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who is on an official visit to Belgium, called on Secretary General of the European External Action Service, Stefano Sannino and Chairman of the EU Military Committee, General Claudio Graziano, said media wing of Pakistan Army.

According to ISPR, during the meetings, matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation including current situation in Afghanistan and bilateral relations with EU were discussed.

The Army Chief said, “Pakistan values its relations with EU countries and earnestly look forward to enhance mutual cooperation based on common interest.”

European Union dignitaries appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to play their role for increased collaboration with Pakistan at all levels.