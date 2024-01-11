Kosovo signs visa-free agreement with this Muslim country: Details inside

DUBAI - In a significant diplomatic move, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has signed an agreement granting visa-free entry to holders of Kosovo passports, as confirmed by Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani.

Expressing gratitude to UAE President Mohamed Bin Zayed, Osmani announced the successful conclusion of the agreement, initially proposed during their meeting the previous month.

While the specific commencement date for the visa relaxation remains undisclosed, Kosovo citizens are set to enjoy visa-free short-term tourist stays in the UAE.

This visa waiver comes days after EU visa waiver for Kosovo, marking a pivotal shift as the nation's citizens can now travel to the Schengen zone without visas.

A few days ago, Spain also recognized Kosovo passports, granting them visa-free access, despite not formally acknowledging Kosovo as a sovereign state

Kosovo, with a population of 1.8 million, declared independence from Serbia in 2008 and is actively pursuing EU membership, despite recognition challenges from certain EU nations including Spain, Cyprus, Greece, Romania, and Slovakia.

Nestled in the heart of the Balkans, Kosovo, a landlocked country in Southeast Europe, offers a unique blend of history and natural beauty. With a burgeoning tourism sector, Kosovo attracts visitors seeking ancient monasteries, Ottoman-era architecture, and stunning landscapes. While specific tourist arrivals per year vary, destinations like the UNESCO-listed Decani Monastery, the vibrant capital city Pristina, and the serene Rugova Valley showcase Kosovo's rich cultural heritage and picturesque scenery, making it a compelling travel destination.