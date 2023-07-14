Plan your travel accordingly as workers at this London airport are observing strike

LONDON - The travel chaos in the ‘developed’ part of the world seems to be never-ending as another London airport is bracing itself for a strike.
Around a thousand workers are set to take eight days of strike action at Gatwick Airport over the summer holidays in a dispute over pay, the Unite union has confirmed.
The strike comes amid arguably the busiest summer period since the pandemic when globetrotters are gearing up to unwind.
The workers, at four firms, including baggage handlers and ground staff will observe a strike from July 28 to August 1 and then again from August 4 to August 8.
As far as the airlines to bear the brunt are concerned, British Airways, EasyJet, Ryanair, Tui, Westjet and Wizz would be affected.
Unite said the disruption, delays, and cancellations were "inevitable". On the other hand, a spokesperson for Gatwick said it would "support the airlines affected... with their contingency plans to ensure that as many flights as possible operate as scheduled".
The workers who are set to strike represent more than half of the ground handling staff at Gatwick, a Unite spokesman said.
It is to be clarified that the staff is not employed by Gatwick Airport directly but it works at four firms: ASC, Menzies Aviation, GGS and DHL Services. These companies offer services to major airlines, including ground handling, baggage handling, and check-in work.
The carriers have also expressed displeasure over the strike. An EasyJet spokesperson said the airline was "extremely disappointed" by news of the walkout.
"More talks between our ground handler DHL and Unite are taking place early next week to try and resolve the issue and we urge them to reach an agreement as soon as possible," the spokesperson added.
Meanwhile, a spokesperson at DHL said it was "working closely" with Unite to reach a conclusion.
As far as the demands are concerned, Unite says most of the workers earn under £12 per hour "despite undertaking highly demanding and safety-critical roles".
"During the pandemic, many companies at Gatwick Airport made large-scale redundancies and cut the pay and conditions of their remaining staff," it added.
Unite has been demanding a pay rise for members, and in June it called off strike action by security staff at Heathrow, after securing a new deal.
The strike at Gatwick will put further pressure on the embattled aviation industry as it deals with restricted airspace over Ukraine due to Russia's war and the possibility of air traffic control strikes.
The travel industry in Europe seems to be in a fix as there is a shortage of air traffic controllers, and some strikes are already planned. For instance, there is an air traffic strike in Italy on Saturday 15 July, which Ryanair has said is expected to cause cancellations and disruption.
Earlier this week, Easyjet canceled 1,700 flights during July, August and September citing constrained airspace over Europe and continuing air traffic control difficulties.
Moreover, about 100 airport security staff and technicians are set to walk out at Birmingham Airport from July 18 though the airport played down the concerns and said if a strike does take place, its effect would be limited, with no cancellations.
ISLAMABAD – The foreign exchange reserves of Pakistan have increased to $9.84 billion after much-needed funds were transferred by IMF and payments deposited by Saudi Arabia and UAE.
State Bank of Pakistan said foreign exchange reserves increased by $61 million to $4,524.0 million during the current week, following an inflow of $2.0 billion from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, $1.0 billion from the United Arab Emirates; and $1.2 billion from IMF.
The central bank said these inflows were reflected in the Foreign Exchange reserves for the week ending on July 14, 2023.
As of July 13, the total liquid foreign reserves held by South Asian nation were recorded at $9.83 billion, while net foreign reserves with commercial banks were recorded at $5.31 billion.
Earlier this week, the top officials of a US-based lender gave nod to a nine-month Stand-by Arrangement for an amount of $3 billion to support crisis-hit Pakistan.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 206,700 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs177,210.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Karachi
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Islamabad
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Peshawar
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Quetta
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Sialkot
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Attock
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Gujranwala
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Jehlum
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Multan
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Gujrat
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Nawabshah
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Chakwal
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Hyderabad
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Nowshehra
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Sargodha
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Faisalabad
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Mirpur
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
