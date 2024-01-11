Cross-border crossover! Honey Singh, Mehwish Hayat pose together

When you want the best of both worlds, you see Mehwish Hayat bumping into Honey Singh, and treating social media with a memorable picture!

The Pakistani actress, Hayat, is one of the most accomplished stars in Pakistani television and film industry with back to back commercial and critical successes. Hayat has starred in MCU'S Ms Marvel, a huge win and achievement for Pakistani comic and animation lovers, and also starred in numerous locally produced television series and films which define her versatility and ability to essay characters on a huge spectrum.

Singh, on the other, hand is a music icon in B-Town who doesn't need an introduction! From his blockbuster rap songs including the likes of Brown Rang, High Heels, Blue Eyes, Dope Shope, Lak 28 Kudi Da, Desi Kalakaar, and Love Dose — to name a few — to his critically acclaimed acting prowess in Mirza - The Untold Story, Tu Mera 22 Main Tera 22, and Zorawar, Singh has come a long way in establishing himself as a force to be reckoned with.

The Haye Mera Dil star recently took to Instagram to share a picture with the Punjab Nahi Jaungi star and treated his 13.9 million followers, and received more than 350k likes.

”WITH ZINDADIL,” the high heels singer captioned the photo.

Hayat commented, “Ot was such a pleasure to finally meet you!” to which Singh replied, “much love.”