UK's Health and Care Worker Visa: Check eligibility, cost, required documents to get visa

LONDON - The United Kingdom is becoming the top destination when it comes to employment opportunities for youngsters and many head to the country to improve the standard of their lives.

The UK offers multiple types of visas for those who are interested in working in the country and 'Health and Care Worker visa' opens a doorway to employment in the country.

Let's explore everything related to the visa.

What Exactly is a Health and Care Worker Visa

The Health and Care Worker visa enables healthcare professionals to enter or remain in the UK for eligible roles within the National Health Service (NHS), an NHS-affiliated supplier, or in adult social care.

Eligibility Criteria

Which Jobs Render One Eligible?

To qualify for this type of visa, there are different benchmarks and when it comes to the job criteria, one must be a qualified doctor, nurse, health professional or adult social care professional or

work in an eligible health or social care job.

Those who work for a UK employer that’s been approved by the Home Office are also eligible for this type of visa along with those who have a ‘certificate of sponsorship’ from their employer with information about the role they have been offered in the UK.

Another eligibility criterion is that the one seeking to get this visa must be paid a minimum salary which depends on the type of work one does.

It must be kept in mind that one must have a confirmed job offer before they apply for a visa.

Language Requirements - Knowledge of English

Proficiency in English, encompassing speaking, reading, writing, and comprehension, is typically required. Evidence of your English language proficiency is usually a prerequisite during the application process.

If we go into the details, we get to know that one must prove they can read, write, speak and understand English to at least level B1 on the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR) scale.

One can prove their knowledge of English by passing a Secure English Language Test (SELT) from an approved provider or by having a GCSE, A level, Scottish National Qualification level 4 or 5, Scottish Higher or Advanced Higher in English, gained through study at a UK school that began when you were under 18.

Moreover, you can also prove your language proficiency by having a degree-level academic qualification that was taught in English. It must be kept in mind that if you have studied abroad, you’ll need to apply through Ecctis (formerly UK NARIC) for confirmation that your qualification is equivalent to a UK bachelor’s degree, master’s degree or PhD.

There are some exceptions to the language eligibility as nationals from some countries (the USA, New Zealand etc) are exempted. Moreover, if you’re a doctor, dentist, nurse, or midwife, you do not need to prove your knowledge of English if you’ve already passed an English Language assessment that is accepted by the relevant regulated professional body.

Duration of Stay

The biggest advantage of this visa type is that one can stay in the country for up to 5 years before an extension. In case one changes jobs or employer, they will need to apply to extend or update their visa.

In case you intend to stay longer in the United Kingdom, you can apply to extend your visa as many times as you like as long as you still meet the eligibility requirements.

Another advantage of this visa type is that after 5 years, you may be able to apply to settle permanently in the UK (also called ‘indefinite leave to remain’). This means one can live, work and study here for as long as they like, and apply for benefits if they are eligible.

How to Apply for UK Health and Care Worker Visa

The location of the applicant determines the mode of application for this visa type. If you are outside UK, you can apply online for this visa type.

Required Documents

As far as supporting documents are concerned, one needs to prove their identity which depends on where the applicant is from and what type of passport they have.

For this purpose, the applicant will be asked to submit fingerprints and a photograph at a visa application centre or they can use the ‘UK Immigration: ID Check’ app to scan identity document for which they will create or sign into UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) account.

In case one needs an appointment, the centre may need to keep your passport and documents while they process your application.

It must be kept in mind that you may have to travel to get to your nearest visa application centre if it is not located in your country.

The documents which are needed include a certificate of sponsorship reference number which will be given by your employer. Moreover, proof of English proficiency is also required.

Documents mentioning your job title and annual salary as well as your job’s occupation code are also required along with the application.

Another document containing the name of your employer and their sponsor licence number is also needed; the certificate of sponsorship includes these details.

The UK government can also require other documents along with the application based on different scenarios.

These can include evidence that you have enough personal savings to support yourself in the UK, for example bank statements (unless your certificate of sponsorship shows your employer can support you). The government can also require proof of your relationship with your partner or children if they’re applying with you.

Moreover, your tuberculosis (TB) test results if you’re from a listed country can also be asked besides a criminal record certificate if you’re working in certain jobs.

Additionally, the authorities can also require your UK PhD certificate, or your unique Ecctis reference number (formerly unique UK NARIC reference number) if your qualification is from outside the UK.

The most important thing about the documents is that if they are not in English or Welsh you’ll also need to provide a certified translation. As far as certifying a translation is concerned, one must ask the translation company to confirm in writing on the translation that it’s a ‘true and accurate translation of the original document’ besides mentioning the date of the translation and the full name and contact details of the translator or a representative of the translation company.

In case one has lived in multiple countries, they need to provide a certificate from each country they have lived in, depending on their age and how long they stayed in each country.

Processing Time For Visa

One can apply for a visa up to 3 months before the day they are due to start work in the UK. This date is listed on the certificate of sponsorship. It must be kept in mind that you may need to allow extra time if you need an appointment to do this.

As far as the decision on your application is concerned, once you’ve applied online, proved your identity and provided your documents, you’ll usually get a decision on your visa within 3 weeks.

You may be able to pay to get a faster decision depending on whether you are based in the UK or outside it.

Cost of Visa

Regarding the fee, the applicant, their partner or children will each need to pay the application fee

and prove they have enough personal savings but they are all exempt from the healthcare surcharge.

The standard application fee if you’ll be in the UK for up to 3 years is £284 per person and if the stay is for more than 3 years, the fee is £551 per person.

As far as the money for subsistence is concerned, one must have at least £1,270 in their bank account to show they can support themselves in the UK. Moreover, one needs to have had the money available for at least 28 days in a row; day 28 must be within 31 days of applying for this visa.

It must be kept in mind that after having secured the Health and Care Worker Visa, one can take on additional work in certain circumstances and do voluntary work. They are also permitted to study or

bring their partner and children as ‘dependants’, if they’re eligible.

One can also travel abroad and return to the UK if they are on this visa and can also apply to settle permanently in the UK (also known as ‘indefinite leave to remain’).

If you are also looking to settle in the UK, this type of visa can help you as it offers multiple benefits in terms of duration of stay and the permission to permanently settle after 5 years.