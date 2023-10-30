Maulana Tariq Jamil’s son laid to rest in hometown

KHANEWAL – Funeral prayers offered for Asim Jamil, the son of famous Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil today after Isha prayers.

Several religious personalities and others were present in funeral prayers.

Afterwards, Asim Jamil was laid to rest in a local graveyard in Raisabad, Tulamba.

Meanwhile, friends, relatives and others are visiting house of the renowned scholar to mourn death of his younger son.

مولانا طارق جمیل اپنے بیٹے کی وفات پر اپنے بھائی ڈاکٹر سے گلے ملکر روتے ہوئے

جوان بیٹے کی وفات باپ کیلئے بہت بڑا امتحان ہوتا ہے،،،



یا اللہ مولانا صاحب کو صبر عطا فرما#Asimjamil #tariqjameel pic.twitter.com/d487jJ2cUL — Malik Adeel (@MlkAdeel7) October 30, 2023

Asim Jamil, the son of famous Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil, died due to gun wounds in Talamba on Sunday.

Local cops told media that Maulana’s son was shifted to Talamba Rural Health Centre, where he was pronounced dead. Police said cause of death seems to be a gunshot. A senior official of Punjab police told a publication that the deceased shot himself in the chest while some of his family members said he committed suicide.

Amid the contrasting statement, Dr Tahir Kamal Sahu, brother of Tariq Jamil, said his nephew did not commit suicide. It was an accidental death, he added. He said that they were at home in a good mood on Saturday night.

He said Asim went to the gym with his cousin and accidentally opened a fire that took his life.