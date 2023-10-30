"Jumped into 48 with a bang!" Malaika Arora celebrates birthday with skydiving in Dubai

Indian actress Malaika Arora recently celebrated her 48th birthday in a thrilling manner in Dubai, where she embraced adventure by skydiving to mark the occasion.

On Monday, the glam queen shared a video on Instagram, showcasing her in skydiving attire, filled with exhilaration as she gazed at the breathtaking vistas of Dubai from the skies above. In the midst of her exhilarating descent, she jubilantly exclaimed, "Happy birthday to me, I did it!"

She went on to describe the experience, saying, "Jumped into 48 with a bang! Skydiving on my birthday was INSANE! The feeling of free-falling is indescribable. Here's to living life on the edge, and it's an experience that reminded me to always seek out adventure and embrace the extraordinary." Malaika celebrated her 48th birthday on October 23.

Here's what fans had to say in the comment section: