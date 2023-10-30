  

'Groom's sister should marry his father-in-law,' Jirga decides on marriage of choice

09:56 PM | 30 Oct, 2023
A jirga, or tribal court, in Rahim Yar Khan has given a verdict on marriage of choice to marry the sister of the groom to the father-in-law of her brother.

The heirs of the boy alleged that the Jirga of Chak Jafarabad area of Rahim Yar Khan had decided kill the couple if the decision was not implemented.

The married couple asked for protection as their lives were in danger.

Police said that the couple had a marriage of choice in a local Karachi court 8 months ago. 

Police are investigating the jirga's decision and a case will be registered if necessary.

