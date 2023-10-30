Naegleria claims another life in Karachi

Another patient in Karachi has lost his life to the brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri, says the Sindh Health Department.

The health department reports that Muhammad Arsal, a 22-year-old city resident of North Karachi, passed away from naegleria.

Arsal's PCR test revealed that he had Naegleria fowleri and he was then admitted to a private hospital on October 27.

Ten persons have died in the province from the Naegleria fowleri infection (NFI) this year so far, according to the Sindh Health Department.

It is important to note that in the past, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon had advised Karachi residents to take precautions against Naegleria fowleri, a rare but fatal waterborne amoeba that lives in freshwater environments.

The public is advised not to swim in pools that have not been adequately chlorinated. Memon also urged people to abstain from actions that may result in water getting in their noses.