Brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri kills another man in Karachi; death tally rises to 6

Web Desk 11:05 AM | 8 Jul, 2023
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – A 21-year-old man has passed away in the country’s largest city Karachi due to rare infection caused by Naegleria fowleri after weeks of high fever and deterioration in his vitals.

Media reports suggest that the deceased identified as Salman Ahmed succumbed to the rare infection at a hospital in Clifton on Friday.

He came to a private hospital with high fever and headache last month, and was kept on the ventilator for some days, but he breathed his last.

Director of the health Services Karachi revealed that Salman Ahmed, a resident of DHA Karachi, bathed in a swimming pool where he possibly contracted the brain-eating amoeba.

In a similar development, another patient battling life-threatening infection was under treatment at a private hospital. The Jamshoro resident was being treated at PNS Shifa Hospital.

The recent death brings the total number of Naegleria-related casualties to six, with five occurring within Karachi. Some of the patients mentioned swimming before the illness while others were affected by contaminated tap water.

Amid the Naegleria scare in the country, medical experts called on people to adopt measures to prevent the fatal infection.

Naegleria alert: First patient suffering from brain-eating amoeba passes away in Lahore

