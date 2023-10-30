Pakistan's 'most punctual' airline would now start international flight operations

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has allowed a private carrier to start international flight operations, it emerged on Monday.
The caretaker government has allowed 'Fly Jinnah' to start international flights on multiple routes, a measure aimed at facilitating the flyers destined for global destinations.
The permission was granted at the request of the aviation division which regulates and oversees the aviation industry in Pakistan.
With the permission, Fly Jinnah would now operate flights to Iraq, Malaysia, Oman, Qatar, Thailand, United Arab Emirates and other destinations; the flight operation would take some time and details would be revealed by the carrier soon.
Fly Jinnah has made a mark in the aviation industry due to its punctuality. In a recent report published by the Civil Aviation Authority, the carrier grabbed the top slot in terms of being the most punctual airline with an 87.93% flight punctuality rate.
It bears mentioning that Fly Jinnah’, incorporated in Pakistan as an entity that is majority owned by Pakistani citizens who are also sponsors of one of Pakistan’s leading and most diversified business conglomerates, the Lakson Group, is the fourth private national airline of Pakistan, established to contribute to the growth of the nation’s economy by creating new jobs and supporting tourism and hospitality.
Fly Jinnah is widely hailed by travelers owing to its comfort as well as the provision of a sky menu which allows more flexibility in terms of what to choose from from a range of multiple cuisines.
The airline is operated jointly by Lakson Group of Pakistan and Air Arabia Group of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
