Germany visa fee and application guidelines for Pakistan 2025

Pakistani students and professionals looking to pursue opportunities in Germany can now access updated visa fee details and application guidelines for 2025. The German Consulate in Pakistan has shared the latest visa fee structure, along with comprehensive instructions to streamline the application process.

Updated Visa Fees for 2025

Under the Schengen Visa framework, the following categories and fees apply, listed in Pakistani Rupees (PKR):

Visa Type Fees (PKR) Schengen Visa / Short-term (Category “C”) Rs 26,000 Schengen Visa (Children aged 6–12) Rs 13,000 Airport Transit Visa (Category “A”) Rs 26,000 National Long-Term Visa (Study, Family Reunion) Rs 21,600 Family Reunion (Children aged 0–17) Rs 11,000

Schengen Visa : Permits travel to Germany and other European nations for up to 90 days within a 180-day period.

: Permits travel to Germany and other European nations for up to 90 days within a 180-day period. Long-Term Visa: Designed for individuals pursuing studies, employment, or family reunification in Germany.

Application Essentials

To ensure a smooth visa application process, applicants must meet the following requirements:

Personal Documentation: Valid passport

National ID

Proof of financial stability Travel Itinerary: Confirmed flight and accommodation bookings Insurance: Comprehensive travel insurance covering medical emergencies Purpose of Visit: Students: Admission letters from German educational institutions

Professionals: Employment contracts or business documentation

Applications should be submitted to the consulate of the applicant’s primary destination or the country where the majority of their stay is planned.

Schengen Visa Application Form Details

The application form requires detailed personal and travel information, including:

Personal Information : Full name, date of birth, nationality, gender, and marital status

: Full name, date of birth, nationality, gender, and marital status Passport Details : Issue date, expiration, and issuing authority

: Issue date, expiration, and issuing authority Travel Plans : Purpose, duration, and host details in Germany

: Purpose, duration, and host details in Germany Previous Travel : Record of Schengen visas issued in the last three years

: Record of Schengen visas issued in the last three years Family Details : Information about EU family members, if applicable

: Information about EU family members, if applicable Signature: Mandatory for applicants or guardians

Tips for a Hassle-Free Process

The German Consulate advises applicants to double-check all documentation to avoid processing delays. Key tips include:

Ensuring travel insurance complies with Schengen standards

Demonstrating adequate financial resources

Completing all forms accurately and signing where required

Additionally, biometric data, including fingerprints, may be collected during the application process.

By adhering to these guidelines, applicants can navigate the visa application process smoothly, paving the way for opportunities in education, employment, or family reunification in Germany.