Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Germany visa fee and application guidelines for Pakistan 2025

Germany Visa Fee And Application Guidelines For Pakistan 2025

Pakistani students and professionals looking to pursue opportunities in Germany can now access updated visa fee details and application guidelines for 2025. The German Consulate in Pakistan has shared the latest visa fee structure, along with comprehensive instructions to streamline the application process.

Updated Visa Fees for 2025

Under the Schengen Visa framework, the following categories and fees apply, listed in Pakistani Rupees (PKR):

Visa Type Fees (PKR)
Schengen Visa / Short-term (Category “C”) Rs 26,000
Schengen Visa (Children aged 6–12) Rs 13,000
Airport Transit Visa (Category “A”) Rs 26,000
National Long-Term Visa (Study, Family Reunion) Rs 21,600
Family Reunion (Children aged 0–17) Rs 11,000
  • Schengen Visa: Permits travel to Germany and other European nations for up to 90 days within a 180-day period.
  • Long-Term Visa: Designed for individuals pursuing studies, employment, or family reunification in Germany.

Application Essentials

To ensure a smooth visa application process, applicants must meet the following requirements:

  1. Personal Documentation:
    • Valid passport
    • National ID
    • Proof of financial stability
  2. Travel Itinerary:
    • Confirmed flight and accommodation bookings
  3. Insurance:
    • Comprehensive travel insurance covering medical emergencies
  4. Purpose of Visit:
    • Students: Admission letters from German educational institutions
    • Professionals: Employment contracts or business documentation

Applications should be submitted to the consulate of the applicant’s primary destination or the country where the majority of their stay is planned.

Schengen Visa Application Form Details

The application form requires detailed personal and travel information, including:

  • Personal Information: Full name, date of birth, nationality, gender, and marital status
  • Passport Details: Issue date, expiration, and issuing authority
  • Travel Plans: Purpose, duration, and host details in Germany
  • Previous Travel: Record of Schengen visas issued in the last three years
  • Family Details: Information about EU family members, if applicable
  • Signature: Mandatory for applicants or guardians

Tips for a Hassle-Free Process

The German Consulate advises applicants to double-check all documentation to avoid processing delays. Key tips include:

  • Ensuring travel insurance complies with Schengen standards
  • Demonstrating adequate financial resources
  • Completing all forms accurately and signing where required

Additionally, biometric data, including fingerprints, may be collected during the application process.

By adhering to these guidelines, applicants can navigate the visa application process smoothly, paving the way for opportunities in education, employment, or family reunification in Germany.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 16 January 2025
 
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.2 280.7
Euro EUR 287.75 290.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 341.5 345
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.75 76.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.1 74.65
Australian Dollar AUD 173.5 175.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.6 746.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.35 197.75
China Yuan CNY 37.97 38.37
Danish Krone DKK 37.76 38.16
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.78 1.84
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.3 905.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.28 61.88
New Zealand Dollar NZD 152.73 154.73
Norwegian Krone NOK 23.97 24.27
Omani Riyal OMR 723 731.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.9 76.6
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Krona SEK 24.76 25.06
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 7.87 8.02
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search