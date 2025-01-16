Gold prices climb again in Pakistan: Check latest rates

KARACHI – Gold prices continued to rise in domestic market of Pakistan on Thursday in line with rising global prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold rate surged by Rs1,400 to settle at Rs282,200.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold moved up by Rs1,200 to close at Rs241,941 in local market.

The precious commodity also witnessed gains in international market as per ounce rate increased by $13 to reach $2,703.

Meanwhile, silver prices also recorded gains in Pakistan as per tola price climbed by Rs80 to reach Rs3,433 while the rate of 10-gram surged by Rs71 to close at Rs2,943.

