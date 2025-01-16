Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Gold prices climb again in Pakistan: Check latest rates

Gold Prices Rise Again After Three-Day Decline

KARACHI – Gold prices continued to rise in domestic market of Pakistan on Thursday in line with rising global prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold rate surged by Rs1,400 to settle at Rs282,200.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold moved up by Rs1,200 to close at Rs241,941 in local market.

The precious commodity also witnessed gains in international market as per ounce rate increased by $13 to reach $2,703.

Meanwhile, silver prices also recorded gains in Pakistan as per tola price climbed by Rs80 to reach Rs3,433 while the rate of 10-gram surged by Rs71 to close at Rs2,943.



Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 16 January 2025
 
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.2 280.7
Euro EUR 287.75 290.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 341.5 345
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.75 76.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.1 74.65
Australian Dollar AUD 173.5 175.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.6 746.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.35 197.75
China Yuan CNY 37.97 38.37
Danish Krone DKK 37.76 38.16
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.78 1.84
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.3 905.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.28 61.88
New Zealand Dollar NZD 152.73 154.73
Norwegian Krone NOK 23.97 24.27
Omani Riyal OMR 723 731.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.9 76.6
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Krona SEK 24.76 25.06
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 7.87 8.02
   

