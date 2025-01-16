Security forces kill 22 terrorists in Khyber’s Tirah

RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed 22 terrorists during various intelligence-based operations in area of Tirah, Khyber district.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said numerous terrorist incidents have occurred in area of Tirah against security forces as well as the innocent civilians, resulting in several casualties.

In response to these heinous acts, security forces are conducting extensive IBOs in the area against the terrorist.

During various IBOs conducted since 14 December 2024, security forces have so far, successfully neutralized twenty two terrorists, while eighteen others have been injured.

The IBOs will continue till peace in the area is restored and terrorists are eliminated, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

Earlier, security forces have killed 27 terrorists during an operation in Kacchi District in Balochistan.

According to ISPR, the killed terrorists were involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as innocent civilians and were highly wanted by the law enforcement agencies.

The ISPR said during the conduct of operation, own troops stealthily surrounded and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, twenty seven terrorists were sent to hell.

Multiple hideouts, including caches of arms, ammunition and explosives, were also destroyed during the operation.

The security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.