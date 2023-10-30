  

Search

Lifestyle

Mahira Khan, Osman Khalid Butt and others mourn Matthew Perry's demise

Web Desk
09:12 PM | 30 Oct, 2023
Mahira Khan, Osman Khalid Butt and others mourn Matthew Perry's demise
Source: Instagram

Fellow celebrities have joined in mourning the loss of Matthew Perry, the witty co-star of the 1990s hit TV series "Friends," a day after his lifeless body was discovered in a hot tub at his Los Angeles residence. However, the global outpouring of grief for the beloved comedic actor since news of his passing has touched people from all corners, including South Asian celebrities.

Actor Osman Khalid Butt shared on X, "Chandler became my whole personality for a while there (and I suspect it was the same for so many). I owe that character and Matthew Perry’s pitch-perfect performance so much. You were there for me, Perry. Rest in peace."

Ahmad Ali Butt posted an image that read, "Goodbye, Chandler Bing. Matthew Perry, 1969-2023." Sarwat Gilani shared a reel bidding farewell to the star, saying, "Farewell, our friend!"

Mirza Gohar Rasheed paid his respects on his Instagram Story with a laughing Chandler illustration, saying, "Rest in peace, friend." Mahira Khan shared a quote by Perry, in which he said, "There's nothing better than a world where everybody's just trying to make each other laugh." She added, "Thank you for the innumerable laughs."

The news of Perry's death came late on Saturday through various media outlets, followed by statements from NBC, the network that aired Friends for a decade, and Warner Bros Television Group, the show's production company. No official details were immediately provided.

Regarding the circumstances of Perry's death, a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson, Captain Erik Scott, stated that firefighters responded to an address in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood, where they found "an adult male unconscious in a stand-alone jacuzzi." The man had been pulled above the water by a bystander and onto the edge of the jacuzzi. However, a medical assessment at the scene revealed that "the man was deceased" before emergency personnel arrived. The cause and manner of death will be determined by medical examiners. Scott confirmed that no foul play was suspected, consistent with several news reports citing law enforcement sources that Perry was found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home.

'Friends' star Matthew Perry passes away at 54 due to possible drowning

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

07:03 PM | 30 Oct, 2023

Pakistani celebs condole tragic demise of Maulana Tariq Jamil’s son ...

06:22 PM | 30 Oct, 2023

Sana Khan reacts to tragic demise of Maulana Tariq Jamil’s son Asim ...

11:05 AM | 30 Oct, 2023

Politicians, celebrities condole tragic demise of Maulana Tariq ...

06:24 PM | 29 Oct, 2023

'Friends' star Matthew Perry passes away at 54 due to possible ...

04:11 PM | 28 Oct, 2023

Azaan Sami Khan says he would never speak against his father

10:45 PM | 27 Oct, 2023

Mahira Khan posts no-filter selfies after being shadow banned for ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:31 PM | 30 Oct, 2023

"Jumped into 48 with a bang!" Malaika Arora celebrates birthday with skydiving in Dubai

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 30 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 30 October, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar, other currencies; check today exchange rates

Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market, and the current rate stands at 282.5 for selling purposes, and 279.5 for buying.

On Monday, Euro was being quoted at Rs296.1 for buying and Rs299 for selling. The British pound hovered around Rs344 for buying, and Rs347.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham currently stays at Rs78.25 and the Saudi Riyal SAR was being quoted at Rs74.8.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 30 October 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 280.4 283.15
Euro EUR 296.1 299
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.25 79
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.8 75.8
Australian Dollar AUD 178.25 180
Bahrain Dinar BHD 745.28 753.28
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.27 38.67
Danish Krone DKK 39.55 39.95
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.62 35.97
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 1.65 1.72
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.86 912.86
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.48 59.08
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.79 164.79
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.02 25.32
Omani Riyal OMR 727.9 735.9
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.79 77.49
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 25.17 25.47
Swiss Franc CHF 311.55 314.05
Thai Bhat THB 7.72 7.87

              

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices in Pakistan increases despite drop in international market rates

Gold rates in Pakistan continue to move up amid changes in the international market.

The price of 24-karat gold per tola saw marginal gains on Monday and the new rate stands at Rs214,000, and 22-karat gold is currently available at Rs196,167 per tola.

For 10 grams of 24-karat gold, the current price stands at Rs183,471, and 10 grams of 22-karat gold costs Rs168,182.

In the international market, the bullion rate hovered around $2,002 per ounce with marginal losses.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 30 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Karachi PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Islamabad PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Peshawar PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Quetta PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Sialkot PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Attock PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Gujranwala PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Jehlum PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Multan PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Bahawalpur PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Gujrat PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Nawabshah PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Chakwal PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Hyderabad PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Nowshehra PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Sargodha PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Faisalabad PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Mirpur PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: