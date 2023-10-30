Mahira Khan, Osman Khalid Butt and others mourn Matthew Perry's demise

Fellow celebrities have joined in mourning the loss of Matthew Perry, the witty co-star of the 1990s hit TV series "Friends," a day after his lifeless body was discovered in a hot tub at his Los Angeles residence. However, the global outpouring of grief for the beloved comedic actor since news of his passing has touched people from all corners, including South Asian celebrities.

Actor Osman Khalid Butt shared on X, "Chandler became my whole personality for a while there (and I suspect it was the same for so many). I owe that character and Matthew Perry’s pitch-perfect performance so much. You were there for me, Perry. Rest in peace."

Chandler became my whole personality for a while there (and I suspect it was the same for so many) - I owe that character, and Matthew Perry’s pitch perfect performance so much.

You were there for me, Perry.

Rest in peace. — Osman Khalid Butt 🇵🇸 (@aClockworkObi) October 29, 2023

Ahmad Ali Butt posted an image that read, "Goodbye, Chandler Bing. Matthew Perry, 1969-2023." Sarwat Gilani shared a reel bidding farewell to the star, saying, "Farewell, our friend!"

Mirza Gohar Rasheed paid his respects on his Instagram Story with a laughing Chandler illustration, saying, "Rest in peace, friend." Mahira Khan shared a quote by Perry, in which he said, "There's nothing better than a world where everybody's just trying to make each other laugh." She added, "Thank you for the innumerable laughs."

The news of Perry's death came late on Saturday through various media outlets, followed by statements from NBC, the network that aired Friends for a decade, and Warner Bros Television Group, the show's production company. No official details were immediately provided.

Regarding the circumstances of Perry's death, a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson, Captain Erik Scott, stated that firefighters responded to an address in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood, where they found "an adult male unconscious in a stand-alone jacuzzi." The man had been pulled above the water by a bystander and onto the edge of the jacuzzi. However, a medical assessment at the scene revealed that "the man was deceased" before emergency personnel arrived. The cause and manner of death will be determined by medical examiners. Scott confirmed that no foul play was suspected, consistent with several news reports citing law enforcement sources that Perry was found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home.