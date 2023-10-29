'Friends' star Matthew Perry passes away at 54 due to possible drowning

American-Canadian actor, Matthew Perry, passed away at the age of 54, today. Famed for his iconic character — whose sardonic wit carried the show on its back — Chandler Bing, in the sit-com, Friends, Perry featured in over 200 episodes in all 10 seasons of the television show.

According to New York Times, Perry's demise was “confirmed by Capt. Scot Williams of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide division” who said that the “cause of death was not likely to be determined for some time.”

Williams did not indicate any foul play involved in the actor's death, so far.

According to media outlets including The Los Angeles Times and TMZ.com, citing law enforcement sources, reports confirm that the Perry was found dead in a jacuzzi due to possible drowning.

Citing an unnamed representative of Perry, NBC News reported that the actor was found unresponsive at his home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles.

TMZ also stated that the actor “came home sometime in the AM after a 2-hour round of pickleball, and that he sent his assistant out on errand shortly thereafter. We're told when the assistant returned about 2 hours later, he discovered Matthew unresponsive ... and called 911.”

“Our sources say first-responders rushed over on a call for cardiac arrest. It's unclear where exactly on the grounds this happened,” TMZ added.

Perry, who dreamed of becoming famous so much that “there was steam coming out of his ears,” had a history of addiction and related medical problems that prompted him to spend most of his life in rehab centers.

In a memoir released last year, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing,” Perry detailed his decades of drinking and drug use.

While Friends was Perry's ticket to fame, he also starred in Boys Will Be Boys, Growing Pains, Silver Spoons, Charles in Charge, Sydney, Beverly Hills, 90210, Home Free, Ally McBeal, The West Wing, Scrubs, Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, Go On, The Odd Couple, and more.