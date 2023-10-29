Another clip of Aliza Sehar goes viral after private video leak scandal

LAHORE – Pakistani celebs continue to fall victim to leaked audio and video scandals and Aliza Sehar remained in the news this week after her leaked video surfaced, showing YouTuber flashing herself on a video call.

The YouTuber known for her lifestyle video remained in the top trends on X, former Twitter, and other platforms and the incident became the talk of the town.

As people were shocked due to her video leak scandal, another clip of Aliza Sehar surfaced online, showing her crying in tears.

Earlier, reports claimed that Aliza attempted to take her own life but the YouTuber turns down the claims.

Aliza also shared her ordeal in another video, as she mentioned approaching FIA cybercrime wing to take action against the culprit who leaked her video.

Aliza said cybercrime got the location of the culprit who is residing in Qatar. She continued revealing the man identity who according to TikToker hailed from Okara and right now he is residing in Arab nation.

The teary-eyed Aliza said she would not have let that man go if he was in the country. She said that the cybercrime unit was very supportive in this whole matter. She also lauded the netizens who supported her in this difficult time.