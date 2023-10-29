Top 7 teams in World Cup to qualify for Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan

The qualification rules for the much awaited ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which is slated to take place in Pakistan, were revealed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday.
A significant change has been confirmed: Pakistan, the host nation, will be the eighth participant in the event, with the top 7 nations from the present ODI World Cup in India guaranteed berths.
Interestingly, the ICC announced in November 2021 that the Champions Trophy will have eight teams and that the format of the tournament "will follow previous editions with two groups of four, semi-finals and final."
Since the top seven teams automatically qualify for the Champions Trophy, nations like Ireland, Zimbabwe, and the West Indies will not participate in the competition because they were not selected for the 2023 ODI World Cup.
This suggests that England, the reigning ODI and T20 World Cup winners, may not qualify for the Champions Trophy as a result of their current point positions.
