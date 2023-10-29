Asim Jamil, the son of Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil, was killed in Mian Channu on Sunday.

The heart-wrenching incident occurred in Tulamba Tehsil of Khanewal district.

According to the initial reports, Asim's body has been shifted to Tulamba Hospital and legal proceedings are under way.

Mian Channu deputy superintendent of police said that Asim Jamil shot himself in the chest and later died at the Tulamba Hospital. He said that police have yet to ascertain the cause of Asim Jamil's death.

Punjab Police IG Dr Usman Anwer has taken notice of Asim Jamil's death and sought a report from the Multan RPO on the incident. The IG said that the cause of Asim Jamil's death would be determined with the help of evidence and a forensic report.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Police, Khanewal DPO and other senior police officers are present at the crime scene and evidence has been collected.

More to follow...