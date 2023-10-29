Death of Maulana Tariq Jamil’s son a ‘suicide’: Punjab police

Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil's son Asim Jamil was killed in Mian Channu on Sunday.

According to Deputy Super Intendent (DSP) Mian Chunnu, the son of Maulana Tariq Jameel, a well-known religious scholar, was killed by a bullet.

He said Maulana Asim Jameel shot on his chest and reason for his suicide is not revealed.

According to the initial reports, Maulana Asim Jameel was rushed to Talamba Rural Health Center in critical condition where he was declared dead.

Punjab Police IG Dr Usman Anwer has taken notice of Asim Jamil's death and sought a report from the Multan RPO on the incident. The IG said that the cause of Asim Jamil's death would be determined with the help of evidence and a forensic report.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Police, Khanewal DPO and other senior police officers were present at the crime scene from where the evidence was collected.