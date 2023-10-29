Caretaker PM grieved over death of Maulana Jameel’s son

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Sunday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of Asim Jameel, son of Maulana Tariq Jameel.

Expressing his condolence, the prime minister prayed for the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

On the other hand, Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi also expressed deep grief and sorrow over demise of Asim Jamil.

The minister, in a condolence message, conveyed sympathies to the bereaved family and said he shared their grief.

He also prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

The minister said the death of a young son was a big tragedy.