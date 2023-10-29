Did Maulana Tariq Jamil's son Asim Jamil really commit suicide?

The death of Maulana Tariq Jamil's son Asim Jamil has become a mystery for the hundreds of thousands of followers of the renowned Islamic scholar.

According to the Mian Channu deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Asim Jamil committed suicide by shooting himself in the chest, but he gave no further details, not even how and where the incident took place and if there were any people around at the time of the incident.

On the other hand, there's no mention of Asim's death by suicide in Maulana Tariq Jamil's post on X, formerly known as Twitter, about his son's death.

Also, no one has come out to support the police claim that Asim Jamil committed suicide by shooting himself in the chest.

However, Punjab Police IG Dr Usman Anwer has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from the Multan RPO. It remains to be seen if the police can investigate the case on merit and bring facts to the people shocked by the sudden death of Asim Jamil.